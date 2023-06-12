Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $44,000 in Invesco International Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PICB)

Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Invesco International Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PICB – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 2,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Invesco International Corporate Bond ETF by 81.6% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after buying an additional 2,938 shares during the period. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new position in Invesco International Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $155,000. Millington Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Invesco International Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $208,000. StoneX Group Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco International Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $239,000. Finally, Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Invesco International Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $263,000.

Invesco International Corporate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

PICB stock traded down $0.12 during trading on Monday, hitting $21.44. The company had a trading volume of 21,937 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,596. Invesco International Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $18.50 and a 52-week high of $22.98. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.59.

Invesco International Corporate Bond ETF Profile

PowerShares International Corporate Bond Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index called the S&P International Corporate Bond Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 80% of its total assets in the securities that comprise the Index.

