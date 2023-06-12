207 Shares in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII) Bought by Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC

Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 207 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 175.0% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 110 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in the 1st quarter valued at about $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Huntington Ingalls Industries alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP D R. Wyatt sold 500 shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.13, for a total transaction of $99,065.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 20,820 shares in the company, valued at $4,125,066.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE HII traded down $1.07 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $214.24. The company had a trading volume of 255,888 shares, compared to its average volume of 389,848. The company has a market capitalization of $8.55 billion, a PE ratio of 15.10 and a beta of 0.63. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $204.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $215.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $188.51 and a one year high of $260.02.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The aerospace company reported $3.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.00 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.60 billion. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a return on equity of 17.41% and a net margin of 5.27%. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.50 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. will post 14.41 EPS for the current year.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Investors of record on Friday, May 26th were issued a dividend of $1.24 per share. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 25th. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s payout ratio is currently 34.98%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have issued reports on HII. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price target on Huntington Ingalls Industries from $247.00 to $236.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 13th. TheStreet raised Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $245.86.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in the shipbuilding business. It operates through the following business segments: Ingalls, Newport News, and Mission Technologies. The Ingalls segment designs and constructs non-nuclear ships, including amphibious assault ships, expeditionary warfare ships, surface combatants, and national security cutters (NSC).

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Huntington Ingalls Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntington Ingalls Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.