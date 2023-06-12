Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New $49,000 Investment in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 315 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Horan Securities Inc. grew its stake in Eaton by 228.6% during the fourth quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 161 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Eaton during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. RFP Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eaton during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in Eaton during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Eaton during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.19% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Eaton

In other news, insider Taras G. Jr. Szmagala sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.93, for a total transaction of $367,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,342,689. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Eaton Stock Performance

Shares of ETN traded up $2.25 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $189.55. 1,434,306 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,010,578. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $170.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $166.40. Eaton Co. plc has a 52-week low of $122.50 and a 52-week high of $190.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.55 billion, a PE ratio of 29.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.12.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.10. Eaton had a return on equity of 18.70% and a net margin of 12.00%. The business had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.62 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Eaton Co. plc will post 8.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Eaton Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Investors of record on Monday, May 8th were paid a $0.86 dividend. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 5th. Eaton’s payout ratio is 53.67%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on ETN. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Eaton from $201.00 to $221.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Eaton from $168.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Eaton from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Eaton in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $178.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Eaton from $180.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Eaton currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $178.71.

Eaton Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Eaton Corp. Plc is a power management company, which provides energy-efficient solutions for electrical, hydraulic, and mechanical power. It operates through the following segments: Electrical Americas and Electrical Global, Aerospace, Vehicle, and eMobility. The Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segments engage in sales contracts for electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality, wiring devices, circuit protection, utility power distribution, power reliability equipment, and service.

Further Reading

