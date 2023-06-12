Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH Decreases Stock Holdings in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH lowered its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Rating) by 9.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,848 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 959 shares during the period. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $274,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 10.9% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 39,975,270 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,141,696,000 after purchasing an additional 3,916,466 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,216,356 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $626,707,000 after purchasing an additional 147,458 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,663,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $515,706,000 after purchasing an additional 165,360 shares in the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 14,459,306 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $448,238,000 after buying an additional 391,140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA raised its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 82.3% in the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 10,140,377 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $289,461,000 after buying an additional 4,576,865 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.86% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Denise M. Merle sold 5,719 shares of Weyerhaeuser stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.54, for a total value of $163,220.26. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 154,788 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,417,649.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, SVP Denise M. Merle sold 5,719 shares of Weyerhaeuser stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.54, for a total value of $163,220.26. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 154,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,417,649.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Denise M. Merle sold 1,781 shares of Weyerhaeuser stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $53,430.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 160,507 shares in the company, valued at $4,815,210. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Weyerhaeuser Stock Up 0.5 %

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on WY. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $39.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, DA Davidson raised shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $36.86.

WY stock traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $29.82. 3,251,580 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,150,234. The company has a market capitalization of $21.84 billion, a PE ratio of 17.37 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Weyerhaeuser has a twelve month low of $27.36 and a twelve month high of $37.37. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.91.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.09. Weyerhaeuser had a net margin of 14.07% and a return on equity of 13.37%. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.31 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Weyerhaeuser will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Weyerhaeuser Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.44%.

Weyerhaeuser Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Weyerhaeuser Co engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of forest products. It operates through the following business segments: Timberlands, Real Estate, Energy and Natural Resources (Real Estate & ENR), and Wood Products. The Timberlands segment manages private commercial forestland worldwide, engages in growing and harvesting trees for lumber, building, pulp, paper and other wood products.

See Also

