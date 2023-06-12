Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 315 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Horan Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Eaton by 228.6% during the fourth quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 161 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Eaton in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. RFP Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eaton in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eaton during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eaton during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. 80.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on ETN. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Eaton from $180.00 to $200.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. 92 Resources reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Eaton in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Eaton from $168.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Eaton from $201.00 to $221.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Eaton in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $178.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $178.71.

Eaton Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ETN traded up $2.25 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $189.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,434,306 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,010,578. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $170.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $166.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.50. Eaton Co. plc has a 1-year low of $122.50 and a 1-year high of $190.10.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.10. Eaton had a net margin of 12.00% and a return on equity of 18.70%. The company had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.62 earnings per share. Eaton’s revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Eaton Co. plc will post 8.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eaton Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Investors of record on Monday, May 8th were issued a $0.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 5th. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.67%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Taras G. Jr. Szmagala sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.93, for a total transaction of $367,860.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,300 shares in the company, valued at $1,342,689. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Eaton Profile

Eaton Corp. Plc is a power management company, which provides energy-efficient solutions for electrical, hydraulic, and mechanical power. It operates through the following segments: Electrical Americas and Electrical Global, Aerospace, Vehicle, and eMobility. The Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segments engage in sales contracts for electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality, wiring devices, circuit protection, utility power distribution, power reliability equipment, and service.

