Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) Shares Sold by Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH

Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH trimmed its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Get Rating) by 17.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 191 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 41 shares during the period. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH’s holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $276,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MTD. CVA Family Office LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 53.3% during the third quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 23 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 43.8% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 23 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International during the third quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 84.6% during the fourth quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 24 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares during the period. 91.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mettler-Toledo International Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock traded up $24.91 during trading on Monday, hitting $1,316.97. 103,733 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 97,840. The stock has a market cap of $29.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.46, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.98, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.28. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,065.55 and a twelve month high of $1,615.97. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1,436.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,469.16.

Mettler-Toledo International ( NYSE:MTD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $8.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.61 by $0.08. Mettler-Toledo International had a negative return on equity of 4,833.51% and a net margin of 22.45%. The business had revenue of $928.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $921.19 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $7.87 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 43.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,513.00 to $1,454.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. 51job reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Mettler-Toledo International in a report on Monday, May 8th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,350.00 to $1,525.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,700.00 to $1,650.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Mettler-Toledo International in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mettler-Toledo International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,469.50.

In other Mettler-Toledo International news, CFO Shawn Vadala sold 880 shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,360.61, for a total value of $1,197,336.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,666,989. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CFO Shawn Vadala sold 880 shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,360.61, for a total transaction of $1,197,336.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 4,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,666,989. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Christian Magloth sold 725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,384.65, for a total value of $1,003,871.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,010,794.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,417 shares of company stock valued at $4,731,561 in the last three months. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Mettler-Toledo International, Inc engages in the provision of precision instruments and services. The firm manufactures weighing instruments for use in laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications. It also manufactures several related analytical instruments and provides automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development, metal detection and other end-of-line inspection systems used in production and packaging and provides solutions for use in certain process analytics applications.

