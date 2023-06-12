Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH Lowers Stock Position in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH lowered its position in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Get Rating) by 14.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,582 shares of the company’s stock after selling 611 shares during the period. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $281,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Otis Worldwide by 0.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 39,694,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,532,517,000 after buying an additional 123,746 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Otis Worldwide by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,826,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $769,080,000 after buying an additional 100,079 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Otis Worldwide by 54.3% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,221,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,857,000 after buying an additional 1,484,963 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in Otis Worldwide by 33.8% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,896,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,840,000 after buying an additional 984,793 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its position in Otis Worldwide by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 3,535,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,608,000 after buying an additional 146,726 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.95% of the company’s stock.

OTIS has been the subject of a number of research reports. HSBC increased their target price on shares of Otis Worldwide from $72.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Otis Worldwide from a “d+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Otis Worldwide from $81.00 to $79.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Otis Worldwide from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Otis Worldwide from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.10.

Shares of OTIS traded up $0.84 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $86.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,569,042 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,849,647. The stock has a market cap of $35.75 billion, a PE ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 0.93. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 52 week low of $62.49 and a 52 week high of $87.50. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $83.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $82.11.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $3.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.26 billion. Otis Worldwide had a net margin of 9.35% and a negative return on equity of 28.04%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.77 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 3.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 19th were issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. This is a positive change from Otis Worldwide’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 18th. Otis Worldwide’s payout ratio is presently 44.88%.

Otis Worldwide Corporation engages in the manufacturing, installation, and servicing of elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

