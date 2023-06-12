ProShares Ultra Technology (NYSEARCA:ROM) Reaches New 52-Week High at $42.28

Shares of ProShares Ultra Technology (NYSEARCA:ROM – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $42.28 and last traded at $42.20, with a volume of 51374 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $41.21.
ProShares Ultra Technology Stock Performance
The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $35.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.41.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On ProShares Ultra Technology
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of ProShares Ultra Technology by 73.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of ProShares Ultra Technology by 166.7% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Simplex Trading LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra Technology during the first quarter valued at approximately $138,000. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of ProShares Ultra Technology by 1,931.8% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,000 after buying an additional 7,727 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McGuire Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra Technology during the first quarter valued at approximately $209,000.
About ProShares Ultra Technology
ProShares Ultra Technology (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice the daily performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the technology industry of the United States equity market. Component companies include those involved in computers and office equipment, software, communications technology, semiconductors, diversified technology services and Internet services.
