Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) Shares Sold by Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH

Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH cut its position in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating) by 13.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,173 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 178 shares during the quarter. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH’s holdings in Enphase Energy were worth $311,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Align Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. 73.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Shares of ENPH stock traded up $2.31 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $176.89. 3,111,657 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,116,313. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $152.15 and a fifty-two week high of $339.92. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $181.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $221.94. The company has a quick ratio of 3.24, a current ratio of 3.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market cap of $24.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.05, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.50.
A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Enphase Energy from $255.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Enphase Energy from $363.00 to $311.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Enphase Energy from $286.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Enphase Energy in a report on Monday, April 3rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $268.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Enphase Energy from $281.00 to $230.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $280.48.
Enphase Energy, Inc is a global energy technology company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of micro inverter systems for the solar photovoltaic industry. The firm’s products include IQ 7 Microinverter Series, IQ Battery, IQ Envoy, IQ Microinverter Accessories, IQ Envoy Accessories and Enlighten & Apps.
