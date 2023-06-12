Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH Sells 611 Shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH reduced its position in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Get Rating) by 14.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,582 shares of the company’s stock after selling 611 shares during the quarter. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $281,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 0.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 39,694,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,532,517,000 after acquiring an additional 123,746 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Otis Worldwide by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,826,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $769,080,000 after purchasing an additional 100,079 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Otis Worldwide by 54.3% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,221,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,857,000 after purchasing an additional 1,484,963 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Otis Worldwide by 33.8% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,896,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,840,000 after purchasing an additional 984,793 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in Otis Worldwide by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 3,535,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,608,000 after purchasing an additional 146,726 shares during the last quarter. 83.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

OTIS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Otis Worldwide from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Otis Worldwide from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $75.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Otis Worldwide from a “d+” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, March 20th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Otis Worldwide from $81.00 to $79.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, HSBC boosted their price objective on shares of Otis Worldwide from $72.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Otis Worldwide currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.10.

Otis Worldwide Price Performance

Otis Worldwide stock traded up $0.84 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $86.50. 1,569,042 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,849,647. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $83.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $82.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 0.93. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 52-week low of $62.49 and a 52-week high of $87.50.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.26 billion. Otis Worldwide had a net margin of 9.35% and a negative return on equity of 28.04%. The company’s revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 3.45 EPS for the current year.

Otis Worldwide Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 19th were given a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 18th. This is an increase from Otis Worldwide’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.88%.

About Otis Worldwide

Otis Worldwide Corporation engages in the manufacturing, installation, and servicing of elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

