ChampionX (NASDAQ:CHX) Shares Gap Down to $27.81

ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $27.81, but opened at $27.19. ChampionX shares last traded at $27.60, with a volume of 339,396 shares changing hands.

CHX has been the topic of several recent research reports. TheStreet raised shares of ChampionX from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of ChampionX from $41.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $30.80.

ChampionX Trading Down 1.2 %

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $27.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market cap of $5.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 2.55.

ChampionX ( NASDAQ:CHX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.36. The company had revenue of $948.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $965.93 million. ChampionX had a net margin of 4.68% and a return on equity of 16.87%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.22 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that ChampionX Co. will post 1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Investors of record on Friday, July 7th will be paid a $0.085 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 6th. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. ChampionX’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.64%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sheets Smith Wealth Management acquired a new position in ChampionX during the first quarter worth about $267,000. Legato Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in ChampionX by 17.1% in the first quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 54,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,486,000 after acquiring an additional 8,017 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new stake in ChampionX in the first quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Putnam Investments LLC boosted its holdings in ChampionX by 24.9% in the first quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 508,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,784,000 after acquiring an additional 101,431 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in ChampionX by 59.5% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,680,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,588,000 after acquiring an additional 626,753 shares during the last quarter. 98.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ChampionX Corp. engages in the provision of chemistry programs and services for global upstream oil and natural gas industry. It operates under the following segments: Production Chemical Technologies, Production and Automation Technologies, Drilling Technologies, and Reservoir Chemical Technologies.

