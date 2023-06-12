iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF (NASDAQ:EEMA) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF (NASDAQ:EEMA – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 196,154 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 141% from the previous session’s volume of 81,246 shares.The stock last traded at $66.39 and had previously closed at $66.27.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $580.29 million, a PE ratio of 11.74 and a beta of 0.69. The business’s 50-day moving average is $65.04 and its 200-day moving average is $65.22.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.3143 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 7th.

Institutional Trading of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF

About iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in EEMA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF by 403.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 875 shares during the period. Hudson Value Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $281,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $507,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $535,000. Finally, Retirement Income Solutions Inc purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $543,000.

The iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF (EEMA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EM Asia Custom Capped index, a market-cap-weighted index of Asian emerging markets firms. EEMA was launched on Feb 8, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

