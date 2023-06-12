iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF (NASDAQ:EEMA) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF (NASDAQ:EEMA – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 196,154 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 141% from the previous session’s volume of 81,246 shares.The stock last traded at $66.39 and had previously closed at $66.27.
iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF Stock Performance
The company has a market capitalization of $580.29 million, a PE ratio of 11.74 and a beta of 0.69. The business’s 50-day moving average is $65.04 and its 200-day moving average is $65.22.
iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.3143 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 7th.
Institutional Trading of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF
About iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF
The iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF (EEMA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EM Asia Custom Capped index, a market-cap-weighted index of Asian emerging markets firms. EEMA was launched on Feb 8, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.
