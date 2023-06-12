Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLK) Sets New 1-Year High at $168.29

Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLK – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $168.29 and last traded at $168.05, with a volume of 2956045 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $166.01.

Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund Trading Up 2.2 %

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $153.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $141.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.04 and a beta of 1.14.

Institutional Trading of Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lansing Street Advisors bought a new position in shares of Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC bought a new position in shares of Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund by 157.0% during the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 203 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000.

About Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund

Sector SPDR Trust SBI Interest, formerly Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Technology Select Sector of the S&P 500 Index (the Index). The Index includes companies primarily involved in industries, such as information technology (IT) consulting, semiconductor equipment and products, computers and peripherals, diversified telecommunication services and wireless telecommunication services.It utilizes a passive or indexing investment approach to invest in a portfolio of stocks that seek to replicate the Index.

