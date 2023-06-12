VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI) Shares Sold by Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH

Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH lessened its holdings in shares of VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Get Rating) by 12.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,611 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,255 shares during the quarter. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH’s holdings in VICI Properties were worth $279,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kentucky Retirement Systems raised its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 75,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,453,000 after buying an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in VICI Properties by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in VICI Properties by 5.8% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 6,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC grew its stake in VICI Properties by 0.5% in the third quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 74,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,236,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in VICI Properties by 69.7% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares in the last quarter.

Get VICI Properties alerts:

VICI Properties Trading Down 0.6 %

VICI traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $32.11. The stock had a trading volume of 2,798,360 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,615,095. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 1.81. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.81. VICI Properties Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.75 and a 52 week high of $35.69.

VICI Properties Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 22nd will be given a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 21st. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.86%. VICI Properties’s payout ratio is 109.09%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of VICI Properties in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upped their price target on VICI Properties from $34.50 to $37.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Mizuho started coverage on VICI Properties in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Raymond James boosted their price objective on VICI Properties from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut their price objective on VICI Properties from $46.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, VICI Properties currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $36.75.

About VICI Properties

(Get Rating)

VICI Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which owns, acquires and develops gaming, hospitality and entertainment properties. It operates through the following segments: Real Property Business and Golf Course Business. The Real Property Business segment consists of leased real property.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for VICI Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VICI Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.