Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises (NYSE:BW) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:BW – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 641,029 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 54% from the previous session’s volume of 415,026 shares.The stock last traded at $5.69 and had previously closed at $5.71.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.80.

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises ( NYSE:BW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The technology company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.10). Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises had a negative net margin of 2.88% and a negative return on equity of 3,839.48%. The firm had revenue of $257.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $222.20 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc. will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder B. Riley Financial, Inc. bought 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.43 per share, with a total value of $407,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 371,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,018,808.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder B. Riley Financial, Inc. bought 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.43 per share, for a total transaction of $407,250.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 371,788 shares in the company, valued at $2,018,808.84. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Louis Salamone, Jr. acquired 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.49 per share, with a total value of $32,940.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 511,303 shares in the company, valued at $2,807,053.47. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 170,060 shares of company stock valued at $921,596 in the last ninety days. 3.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BW. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 2.7% in the third quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 354,881 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,264,000 after purchasing an additional 9,420 shares during the last quarter. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC boosted its holdings in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 18.4% in the fourth quarter. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC now owns 287,361 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,658,000 after purchasing an additional 44,721 shares during the period. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 76.5% in the fourth quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 45,900 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 19,900 shares during the period. ARS Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 24.6% in the fourth quarter. ARS Investment Partners LLC now owns 34,693 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $200,000 after buying an additional 6,858 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EVR Research LP acquired a new stake in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises in the fourth quarter valued at $4,847,000. 83.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc engages in the provision of fossil and renewable power generation and environmental equipment. It operates through the following segments: B&W Renewable, B&W Environmental, and B&W Thermal. The B&W Renewable segment supports a circular economy, diverting waste from landfills to use for power generation and replacing fossil fuels, while recovering metals and reducing emissions.

