Genelux (NASDAQ:GNLX) Trading 8.5% Higher

Shares of Genelux Co. (NASDAQ:GNLX – Get Rating) traded up 8.5% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $30.43 and last traded at $30.20. 35,903 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 57% from the average session volume of 83,820 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.84.

Separately, Benchmark assumed coverage on Genelux in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. They set a “speculative buy” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $26.54.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GNLX. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in Genelux in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of Genelux in the 1st quarter worth approximately $84,000. State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of Genelux in the 1st quarter worth approximately $214,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of Genelux in the 1st quarter worth approximately $402,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Genelux in the 1st quarter worth approximately $421,000.

Genelux Corporation, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing next-generation oncolytic viral immunotherapies for patients suffering from aggressive and/or difficult-to-treat solid tumor types. Its lead product candidate is Olvi-Vec, a proprietary, modified strain of the vaccinia virus for the treatment of ovarian cancer and non-small-cell lung cancer.

