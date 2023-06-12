Genelux (NASDAQ:GNLX) Trading 8.5% Higher

Shares of Genelux Co. (NASDAQ:GNLX – Get Rating) traded up 8.5% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $30.43 and last traded at $30.20. 35,903 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 57% from the average session volume of 83,820 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.84.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, Benchmark assumed coverage on Genelux in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. They set a “speculative buy” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company.
Genelux Stock Up 7.6 %
The stock has a fifty day moving average of $26.54.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Genelux
Genelux Company Profile
Genelux Corporation, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing next-generation oncolytic viral immunotherapies for patients suffering from aggressive and/or difficult-to-treat solid tumor types. Its lead product candidate is Olvi-Vec, a proprietary, modified strain of the vaccinia virus for the treatment of ovarian cancer and non-small-cell lung cancer.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Genelux (GNLX)
- Can Cardinal Health Fly Higher In 2023?
- DraftKings Stock, Is There Royally Good Upside Ahead?
- Disney Stock Could Double: Return To Historical Performance
- For AI Exposure, Try Global Artificial Intelligence ETF
- 3 Penny Stocks The Insiders Are Buying
Receive News & Ratings for Genelux Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genelux and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.