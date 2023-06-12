Waldencast (NASDAQ:WALD) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Waldencast plc (NASDAQ:WALD – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 21,798 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 112% from the previous session’s volume of 10,274 shares.The stock last traded at $9.51 and had previously closed at $9.80.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of Waldencast in a research report on Thursday, March 9th.

Waldencast Stock Down 2.6 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.95.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Waldencast

Waldencast Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WALD. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Waldencast by 295.8% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 2,464 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Waldencast during the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in Waldencast during the 3rd quarter valued at $58,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Waldencast during the 4th quarter valued at $111,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Waldencast during the 2nd quarter valued at $353,000. 18.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Waldencast plc, a skincare company, develops, markets, and sells skin health products worldwide. The company offers approximately 200 cosmetic, over-the-counter, and prescription products under the Obagi Medical, Obagi Clinical, and Obagi Professional brands; and a Skintrinsiq device for use in facial treatments that is used by physicians' offices, spas, and aestheticians.

