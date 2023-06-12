Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) Sets New 52-Week High at $139.54

Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $139.54 and last traded at $139.13, with a volume of 1908953 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $136.12.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AMAT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Applied Materials from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $133.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $279.00 to $271.00 in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $134.96.

Applied Materials Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $120.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $114.71. The stock has a market cap of $117.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 1.59.

Applied Materials Announces Dividend

Applied Materials ( NASDAQ:AMAT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 18th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.16. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 52.81% and a net margin of 24.36%. The firm had revenue of $6.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.85 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 24th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 23rd. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.89%.

Applied Materials declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Monday, March 13th that allows the company to buyback $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the manufacturing equipment provider to reacquire up to 9.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity at Applied Materials

In related news, SVP Omkaram Nalamasu sold 29,444 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.70, for a total transaction of $3,671,666.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 194,298 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,228,960.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Applied Materials during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,396,000. Level Four Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 31,252 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $3,839,000 after acquiring an additional 732 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new position in shares of Applied Materials during the 1st quarter worth approximately $203,000. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 916,067 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $112,521,000 after buying an additional 82,118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empower Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the 1st quarter worth approximately $744,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.22% of the company’s stock.

Applied Materials Company Profile

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services and software to the semiconductor, display and related industries. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display & Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for etch, rapid thermal processing, deposition, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, wafer packaging, and ion implantation.

