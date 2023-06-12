First Trust NASDAQ 100 Equal Weighted Index Fund (NASDAQ:QQEW) Reaches New 12-Month High at $104.37

First Trust NASDAQ 100 Equal Weighted Index Fund (NASDAQ:QQEW – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $104.37 and last traded at $104.31, with a volume of 24316 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $103.69.

First Trust NASDAQ 100 Equal Weighted Index Fund Stock Up 1.3 %

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $99.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $98.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of 22.19 and a beta of 1.05.

First Trust NASDAQ 100 Equal Weighted Index Fund Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 27th were issued a dividend of $0.182 per share. This is a positive change from First Trust NASDAQ 100 Equal Weighted Index Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 24th.

Institutional Trading of First Trust NASDAQ 100 Equal Weighted Index Fund

About First Trust NASDAQ 100 Equal Weighted Index Fund

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ 100 Equal Weighted Index Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $296,000. Founders Financial Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ 100 Equal Weighted Index Fund in the first quarter worth $410,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC increased its position in First Trust NASDAQ 100 Equal Weighted Index Fund by 124.4% during the first quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 5,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $595,000 after acquiring an additional 3,074 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in First Trust NASDAQ 100 Equal Weighted Index Fund during the first quarter valued at $3,553,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in First Trust NASDAQ 100 Equal Weighted Index Fund by 53.3% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 48,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,165,000 after acquiring an additional 16,744 shares during the last quarter.

The First Trust NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Fund (QQEW) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 Equally Weighted index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted version of the NASDAQ 100. QQEW was launched on Apr 19, 2006 and is managed by First Trust.

