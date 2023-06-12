First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:FTXL) Hits New 1-Year High at $68.86

First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:FTXL – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $68.86 and last traded at $68.79, with a volume of 12757 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $67.30.
First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF Price Performance
The firm has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of 16.00 and a beta of 1.29. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $62.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.71.
First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF Cuts Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 27th were issued a dividend of $0.089 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 24th.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF
First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF Company Profile
The First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF (FTXL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq US Smart Semiconductor index. The fund tracks an index of the most liquid US semiconductor companies, weighted according to factors related to value, volatility and growth. FTXL was launched on Sep 20, 2016 and is managed by First Trust.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF (FTXL)
- Can Cardinal Health Fly Higher In 2023?
- DraftKings Stock, Is There Royally Good Upside Ahead?
- Disney Stock Could Double: Return To Historical Performance
- For AI Exposure, Try Global Artificial Intelligence ETF
- 3 Penny Stocks The Insiders Are Buying
Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.