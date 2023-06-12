CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) Trading Down 3.5%

CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating)’s share price was down 3.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $178.12 and last traded at $178.39. Approximately 575,424 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 66% from the average daily volume of 1,674,634 shares. The stock had previously closed at $184.84.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently commented on CME. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of CME Group from $196.00 to $194.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of CME Group from $213.00 to $221.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CME Group in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of CME Group from $206.00 to $208.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $161.00 price target on shares of CME Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CME Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $210.50.

CME Group Stock Down 3.0 %

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $185.74 and a 200-day moving average of $181.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.81, a PEG ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02.

CME Group Announces Dividend

CME Group ( NASDAQ:CME Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.06. CME Group had a return on equity of 10.88% and a net margin of 55.99%. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.11 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that CME Group Inc. will post 8.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. CME Group’s payout ratio is 55.91%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. MayTech Global Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CME Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of CME Group by 153.3% during the fourth quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 152 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CME Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Power Corp of Canada purchased a new stake in CME Group in the first quarter worth $26,000. Finally, EWG Elevate Inc. purchased a new stake in CME Group in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. 85.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About CME Group

CME Group, Inc operates a derivatives marketplace, which offers a range of futures and options products for risk management. Its exchanges offer a range of global benchmark products across all major asset classes based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange (FX), energy, agricultural commodities and metals.

