CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) Trading Down 3.5%

Posted by on Jun 12th, 2023

CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CMEGet Rating)’s share price was down 3.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $178.12 and last traded at $178.39. Approximately 575,424 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 66% from the average daily volume of 1,674,634 shares. The stock had previously closed at $184.84.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently commented on CME. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of CME Group from $196.00 to $194.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of CME Group from $213.00 to $221.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CME Group in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of CME Group from $206.00 to $208.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $161.00 price target on shares of CME Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CME Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $210.50.

CME Group Stock Down 3.0 %

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $185.74 and a 200-day moving average of $181.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.81, a PEG ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CMEGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.06. CME Group had a return on equity of 10.88% and a net margin of 55.99%. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.11 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that CME Group Inc. will post 8.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CME Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. CME Group’s payout ratio is 55.91%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. MayTech Global Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CME Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of CME Group by 153.3% during the fourth quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 152 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CME Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Power Corp of Canada purchased a new stake in CME Group in the first quarter worth $26,000. Finally, EWG Elevate Inc. purchased a new stake in CME Group in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. 85.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About CME Group

(Get Rating)

CME Group, Inc operates a derivatives marketplace, which offers a range of futures and options products for risk management. Its exchanges offer a range of global benchmark products across all major asset classes based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange (FX), energy, agricultural commodities and metals.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for CME Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CME Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.