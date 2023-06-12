CRH (NYSE:CRH) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of CRH plc (NYSE:CRH – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 815,729 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 16% from the previous session’s volume of 701,368 shares.The stock last traded at $49.33 and had previously closed at $48.69.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com raised CRH from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.33.

CRH Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $48.94 and a 200-day moving average of $46.43.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CRH

About CRH

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CRH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in CRH by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 269,338 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $10,790,000 after purchasing an additional 724 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in CRH by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 262,579 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $10,519,000 after purchasing an additional 2,011 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new stake in CRH during the 1st quarter valued at $1,541,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of CRH by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 27,121 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,113,000 after acquiring an additional 816 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CRH by 24.6% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 8,328 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $334,000 after acquiring an additional 1,643 shares during the period. 5.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CRH Plc manufactures and distributes building materials and products for the construction industry. It operates business through the following segments: Americas Materials, Europe Materials, and Building Products. The Americas Materials segment provides asphalt paving services and produces materials such as cement, aggregates, ready mixed concrete, and asphalt.

Further Reading

