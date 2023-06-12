M.D.C. (NYSE:MDC) Sets New 1-Year High at $44.87

M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $44.87 and last traded at $44.73, with a volume of 158211 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $44.19.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MDC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on M.D.C. from $30.50 to $27.50 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on M.D.C. in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, M.D.C. presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.50.

M.D.C. Trading Up 2.0 %

The company has a 50 day moving average of $40.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 3.43 and a current ratio of 9.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion, a PE ratio of 6.57 and a beta of 1.37.

M.D.C. Dividend Announcement

M.D.C. ( NYSE:MDC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The construction company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.64. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $887.13 million. M.D.C. had a return on equity of 16.34% and a net margin of 8.99%. M.D.C.’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.02 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. will post 3.39 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 10th were issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.44%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 9th. M.D.C.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.72%.

Insider Transactions at M.D.C.

In other M.D.C. news, CEO David D. Mandarich sold 157,044 shares of M.D.C. stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.45, for a total value of $6,509,473.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,097,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,271,561.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other M.D.C. news, CEO David D. Mandarich sold 157,044 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.45, for a total value of $6,509,473.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,097,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,271,561.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Robert Nathaniel Martin sold 13,226 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.55, for a total transaction of $549,540.30. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 299,962 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,463,421.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 324,760 shares of company stock worth $13,456,501. Company insiders own 23.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MDC. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in M.D.C. by 665.3% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 949 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in M.D.C. by 239.9% in the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,074 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 758 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in M.D.C. by 86.2% in the 1st quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,311 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in M.D.C. in the 1st quarter worth approximately $72,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in M.D.C. by 621.2% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,344 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 2,019 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.21% of the company’s stock.

M.D.C. Company Profile

M.DC Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the homebuilding and financial service businesses. Its homebuilding operations include purchasing finished lots or developing lots for the construction and sale primarily of single-family detached homes to first-time and first-time move-up homebuyers under the Richmond American Homes name.

Featured Articles

