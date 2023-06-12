Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) Shares Up 6.6%

Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC – Get Rating) shot up 6.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $23.09 and last traded at $22.81. 786,469 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 46% from the average session volume of 1,466,868 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.40.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Semtech in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Semtech from $37.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 price target on shares of Semtech in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Susquehanna dropped their price target on Semtech from $30.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, Northland Securities initiated coverage on Semtech in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.10.

Get Semtech alerts:

Semtech Stock Up 6.6 %

The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $20.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -256.11 and a beta of 1.67.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Semtech ( NASDAQ:SMTC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 29th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.48). Semtech had a positive return on equity of 8.83% and a negative net margin of 0.77%. The firm had revenue of $167.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $150.06 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Semtech Co. will post -0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Semtech by 338.2% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,738,949 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $107,270,000 after purchasing an additional 2,885,729 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Semtech by 29.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,090,364 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $291,861,000 after purchasing an additional 2,769,314 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in Semtech by 2,792.2% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,582,315 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $46,536,000 after purchasing an additional 1,527,605 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its holdings in Semtech by 409.0% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,194,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,116,000 after purchasing an additional 959,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its position in Semtech by 609.8% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 993,051 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,206,000 after buying an additional 853,153 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.32% of the company’s stock.

About Semtech

(Get Rating)

Semtech Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal semiconductor products and advanced algorithms. It provides signal integrity products, including a portfolio of optical data communications and video transport products used in various infrastructure, and industrial applications; a portfolio of integrated circuits for data centers, enterprise networks, passive optical networks, wireless base station optical transceivers, and high-speed interface applications; and video products for broadcast applications, as well as video-over-IP technology for professional audio video applications.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Semtech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Semtech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.