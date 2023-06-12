Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC) Sets New 52-Week High at $126.10

Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $126.10 and last traded at $125.99, with a volume of 67985 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $124.75.

Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $115.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $107.28. The firm has a market cap of $6.77 billion, a PE ratio of 22.84 and a beta of 1.16.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,277,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,553,000 after buying an additional 17,387 shares in the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 1,529,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,259,000 after buying an additional 53,716 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 785,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,518,000 after buying an additional 37,679 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 54.2% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 314,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,817,000 after buying an additional 110,428 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 16.4% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 172,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,265,000 after buying an additional 24,182 shares in the last quarter.

About Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF

The Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (FTEC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the broad US information technology sector. FTEC was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

