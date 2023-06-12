APi Group (NYSE:APG) Sets New 52-Week High at $25.00

Shares of APi Group Co. (NYSE:APG – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $25.00 and last traded at $24.97, with a volume of 154185 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $24.61.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on APG. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of APi Group from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Robert W. Baird raised shares of APi Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $27.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Barclays increased their target price on APi Group from $25.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on APi Group from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.57.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $22.40 and a 200-day moving average of $21.30. The company has a market cap of $5.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 118.90, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

APi Group ( NYSE:APG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.02. APi Group had a return on equity of 17.49% and a net margin of 1.42%. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.23 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that APi Group Co. will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other APi Group news, Director James E. Lillie sold 57,580 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.62, for a total value of $1,302,459.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,500,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,791,176.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director James E. Lillie sold 19,414 shares of APi Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.42, for a total transaction of $454,675.88. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,390,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,836,400.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director James E. Lillie sold 57,580 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.62, for a total value of $1,302,459.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,500,052 shares in the company, valued at approximately $101,791,176.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 16.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of APi Group by 95.2% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 905 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its holdings in shares of APi Group by 386.6% in the second quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 2,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 1,875 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of APi Group by 52.3% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 1,019 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of APi Group by 1,075.0% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 2,666 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of APi Group by 541.8% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 2,931 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.84% of the company’s stock.

APi Group Corporation provides safety, specialty, and industrial services in North America, Europe, Australia, and the Asian-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Safety Services, Specialty Services, and Industrial Services. The Safety Services segment offers safety solutions focusing on end-to-end integrated occupancy systems, such as fire protection solutions; heating, ventilation, and air conditioning solutions; and entry systems, which include the design, installation, inspection, monitoring, and service of these integrated systems.

