CNA Financial (NYSE:CNA) Shares Down 3.3%

CNA Financial Co. (NYSE:CNA – Get Rating) dropped 3.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $38.14 and last traded at $38.25. Approximately 64,605 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 65% from the average daily volume of 184,598 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.55.

CNA has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CNA Financial in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Bank of America raised shares of CNA Financial from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $40.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $39.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market cap of $10.51 billion, a PE ratio of 12.00, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.65.

CNA Financial ( NYSE:CNA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The insurance provider reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.20 by ($0.01). CNA Financial had a return on equity of 12.05% and a net margin of 7.23%. The company had revenue of $3.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.16 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that CNA Financial Co. will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th were issued a $0.42 dividend. This is a positive change from CNA Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.33%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 12th. CNA Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.17%.

In other CNA Financial news, major shareholder Corp Loews bought 4,800 shares of CNA Financial stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $39.79 per share, for a total transaction of $190,992.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 243,958,688 shares in the company, valued at $9,707,116,195.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in CNA Financial by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,653,694 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $80,403,000 after buying an additional 104,417 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of CNA Financial by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,506,830 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $58,812,000 after purchasing an additional 91,868 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of CNA Financial by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,172,451 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $45,761,000 after buying an additional 8,967 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of CNA Financial by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,057,077 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $41,258,000 after buying an additional 34,413 shares during the last quarter. Finally, River Road Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of CNA Financial by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 1,032,426 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $40,296,000 after buying an additional 5,778 shares during the last quarter. 98.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CNA Financial Corp. engages in the provision of insurance holdings. It operates through the following business segments: Specialty, Commercial, and International. The Specialty segment provides professional, financial, and specialty property and casualty products and services. The Commercial segment includes property and casualty coverages sold to small businesses and middle market entities and organizations primarily through an independent agency distribution system.

