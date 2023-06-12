Comerica (NYSE:CMA) Stock Price Down 3.5%

Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 3.5% on Monday . The company traded as low as $40.59 and last traded at $40.59. Approximately 1,820,975 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 52% from the average daily volume of 3,785,976 shares. The stock had previously closed at $42.08.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CMA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Comerica from $83.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Comerica from $82.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Wolfe Research cut Comerica from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. UBS Group started coverage on Comerica in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $68.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Comerica in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.97.

Comerica Trading Down 2.5 %

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The company has a market capitalization of $5.40 billion, a PE ratio of 4.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.15.

Comerica Announces Dividend

Comerica ( NYSE:CMA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $2.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.13. Comerica had a return on equity of 24.34% and a net margin of 30.16%. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $966.40 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.37 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Comerica Incorporated will post 8.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. Comerica’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.93%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Comerica by 41.8% during the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 36,486 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,584,000 after purchasing an additional 10,752 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new position in Comerica in the first quarter valued at approximately $409,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Comerica by 0.5% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 202,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,872,000 after acquiring an additional 993 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Comerica by 20.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 617,021 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,791,000 after acquiring an additional 103,375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in Comerica by 38.1% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,697 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 744 shares during the last quarter. 81.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Comerica

Comerica, Inc engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, Finance, and Other. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services.

