Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI) Trading Down 3.1%

Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI – Get Rating) shares traded down 3.1% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $19.92 and last traded at $20.00. 139,131 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 84% from the average session volume of 890,949 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.65.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Owens & Minor from $18.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Owens & Minor from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Owens & Minor in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Owens & Minor from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on Owens & Minor from $22.00 to $24.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Owens & Minor presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.83.

The company has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.52, a PEG ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56. The business has a fifty day moving average of $13.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.14.

Owens & Minor ( NYSE:OMI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 5th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.14. Owens & Minor had a positive return on equity of 12.12% and a negative net margin of 0.41%. The company had revenue of $2.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.96 EPS. Owens & Minor’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Owens & Minor, Inc. will post 1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Owens & Minor news, CEO Edward A. Pesicka sold 118,927 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.86, for a total transaction of $2,480,817.22. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,142,716 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,837,055.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Edward A. Pesicka sold 118,927 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.86, for a total value of $2,480,817.22. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,142,716 shares in the company, valued at $23,837,055.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jonathan A. Leon sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.50, for a total value of $81,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 106,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,440,760.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 134,927 shares of company stock worth $2,772,917. Corporate insiders own 3.59% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Owens & Minor in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Owens & Minor by 68.3% in the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 690 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new position in Owens & Minor in the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Owens & Minor by 68.3% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 863 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Owens & Minor by 67.4% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares in the last quarter.

Owens & Minor, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare solutions company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Products & Healthcare Services and Patient Direct. The Products & Healthcare Services segment offers a portfolio of products and services to healthcare providers and manufacturers.

