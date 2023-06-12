HilleVax (NASDAQ:HLVX) Sees Large Volume Increase

HilleVax, Inc. (NASDAQ:HLVX – Get Rating) shares saw strong trading volume on Monday . 97,720 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 72% from the previous session’s volume of 56,904 shares.The stock last traded at $18.35 and had previously closed at $17.59.

HilleVax Trading Up 1.4 %

The company has a current ratio of 14.00, a quick ratio of 14.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $15.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.71.

HilleVax (NASDAQ:HLVX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.71) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.96) by $0.25. Equities analysts anticipate that HilleVax, Inc. will post -3.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of HilleVax

About HilleVax

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HLVX. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of HilleVax during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of HilleVax by 9,300.0% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 1,674 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. purchased a new position in shares of HilleVax during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of HilleVax by 57.4% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 943 shares during the period. Finally, Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of HilleVax during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.11% of the company’s stock.

HilleVax, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel vaccines. It is developing HIL-214, a virus-like particle-based vaccine candidate for the prevention of moderate-to-severe acute gastroenteritis caused by norovirus and related illness. The company was formerly known as MokshaCo, Inc and changed its name to HilleVax, Inc in February 2021.

Further Reading

