HilleVax (NASDAQ:HLVX) Sees Large Volume Increase

HilleVax, Inc. (NASDAQ:HLVX – Get Rating) shares saw strong trading volume on Monday . 97,720 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 72% from the previous session’s volume of 56,904 shares.The stock last traded at $18.35 and had previously closed at $17.59.
The company has a current ratio of 14.00, a quick ratio of 14.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $15.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.71.
HilleVax (NASDAQ:HLVX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.71) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.96) by $0.25. Equities analysts anticipate that HilleVax, Inc. will post -3.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
HilleVax, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel vaccines. It is developing HIL-214, a virus-like particle-based vaccine candidate for the prevention of moderate-to-severe acute gastroenteritis caused by norovirus and related illness. The company was formerly known as MokshaCo, Inc and changed its name to HilleVax, Inc in February 2021.
