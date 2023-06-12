Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:SOXL) Trading 6.2% Higher

Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:SOXL – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 6.2% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $23.92 and last traded at $23.78. 25,741,997 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 67% from the average session volume of 78,657,273 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.40.
The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.46 and a beta of 4.08.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares during the third quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its stake in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 352,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,408,000 after acquiring an additional 16,634 shares in the last quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares by 21.8% during the third quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 675,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,989,000 after acquiring an additional 121,074 shares in the last quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. bought a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares during the third quarter valued at approximately $350,000.
About Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares
The Direxion Daily Semiconductor Bull 3X Shares (SOXL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE Semiconductor index. The fund provides 3x daily exposure to a modified market-cap-weighted index of 30 US-listed semiconductor companies. SOXL was launched on Mar 11, 2010 and is managed by Direxion.
