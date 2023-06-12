Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) Shares Gap Down to $34.80

Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP – Get Rating) shares gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $34.80, but opened at $34.02. Helmerich & Payne shares last traded at $33.80, with a volume of 430,225 shares traded.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have weighed in on HP shares. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $52.00 to $44.00 in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $65.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Helmerich & Payne from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $60.00 to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $42.00 to $33.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. Finally, VNET Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Helmerich & Payne in a report on Friday, May 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.10.

Helmerich & Payne Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $3.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.21 and a beta of 1.66. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $34.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.03. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Helmerich & Payne Announces Dividend

Helmerich & Payne ( NYSE:HP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $769.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $741.49 million. Helmerich & Payne had a net margin of 12.15% and a return on equity of 11.93%. Analysts anticipate that Helmerich & Payne, Inc. will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 17th will be given a dividend of $0.485 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 16th. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.77%. Helmerich & Payne’s payout ratio is currently 32.89%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Helmerich & Payne

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Helmerich & Payne by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 49,720 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,462,000 after acquiring an additional 2,264 shares in the last quarter. BOKF NA increased its holdings in Helmerich & Payne by 47.9% during the 4th quarter. BOKF NA now owns 16,106 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $798,000 after acquiring an additional 5,216 shares in the last quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new position in Helmerich & Payne during the 4th quarter valued at about $494,000. Qsemble Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Helmerich & Payne during the 4th quarter valued at about $337,000. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne during the 4th quarter worth about $69,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.42% of the company’s stock.

Helmerich & Payne Company Profile

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

