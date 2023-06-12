iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:USXF) Reaches New 12-Month High at $34.73

iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:USXF – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $34.73 and last traded at $34.73, with a volume of 13610 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $34.52.
iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF Trading Up 1.3 %
The firm has a market capitalization of $699.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.94 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $33.42 and a 200-day moving average of $32.73.
iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 8th will be given a $0.0874 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 7th. This represents a $0.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF
iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF Company Profile
The iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (USXF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Choice ESG Screened index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities screened for positive environmental, social and governance rating while also screening for involvement in controversial activities.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (USXF)
- Can Cardinal Health Fly Higher In 2023?
- DraftKings Stock, Is There Royally Good Upside Ahead?
- Disney Stock Could Double: Return To Historical Performance
- For AI Exposure, Try Global Artificial Intelligence ETF
- 3 Penny Stocks The Insiders Are Buying
Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.