iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:USXF) Reaches New 12-Month High at $34.73

iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:USXF – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $34.73 and last traded at $34.73, with a volume of 13610 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $34.52.

iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF Trading Up 1.3 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $699.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.94 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $33.42 and a 200-day moving average of $32.73.

Get iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF alerts:

iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 8th will be given a $0.0874 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 7th. This represents a $0.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF

iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 18,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $567,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 6.6% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 6,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after acquiring an additional 383 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 18,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $558,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares during the period. Finally, Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $14,517,730,000.

(Get Rating)

The iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (USXF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Choice ESG Screened index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities screened for positive environmental, social and governance rating while also screening for involvement in controversial activities.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.