Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund (NYSEARCA:VGT) Reaches New 52-Week High at $426.63

Shares of Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund (NYSEARCA:VGT – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $426.63 and last traded at $426.40, with a volume of 122975 shares. The stock had previously closed at $422.18.

Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $52.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.70 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $392.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $362.82.

Institutional Trading of Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Barrett & Company Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel bought a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN bought a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000.

About Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

