SpringWorks Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SWTX) Shares Down 3%

SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWTX – Get Rating) traded down 3% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $26.15 and last traded at $26.44. 305,317 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 55% from the average session volume of 677,495 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.25.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics from $55.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 target price on shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, April 20th.

SpringWorks Therapeutics Stock Up 0.2 %

The firm has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.26 and a beta of 0.57. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $26.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.12.

Insider Buying and Selling at SpringWorks Therapeutics

SpringWorks Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:SWTX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($1.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.10) by ($0.08). During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($1.26) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.92 EPS for the current year.

In other SpringWorks Therapeutics news, Director Julie Hambleton sold 1,106 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.50, for a total transaction of $34,839.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $151,767. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 7.43% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SpringWorks Therapeutics

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp raised its position in SpringWorks Therapeutics by 143.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,889,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,753,000 after buying an additional 2,293,359 shares during the last quarter. EcoR1 Capital LLC purchased a new position in SpringWorks Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $98,720,000. Boxer Capital LLC raised its position in SpringWorks Therapeutics by 64.8% in the 3rd quarter. Boxer Capital LLC now owns 3,421,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,617,000 after buying an additional 1,345,636 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics by 16.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,196,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,184,000 after purchasing an additional 451,928 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,821,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,492,000 after purchasing an additional 201,887 shares during the period.

About SpringWorks Therapeutics

SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc acquires, develops, and commercializes medicines for underserved patient populations suffering from rare diseases and cancer. Its lead product candidate is nirogacestat, an oral small molecule gamma secretase inhibitor that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of desmoid tumors.

