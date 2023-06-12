Bentley Systems (NASDAQ:BSY) Reaches New 1-Year High at $51.33

Shares of Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $51.33 and last traded at $51.30, with a volume of 147814 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $50.64.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Griffin Securities upgraded shares of Bentley Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Bentley Systems from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Mizuho upped their target price on Bentley Systems from $45.00 to $51.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Bentley Systems from $47.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lowered Bentley Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $43.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $50.78.

Bentley Systems Trading Up 2.4 %

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market cap of $14.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 99.30, a P/E/G ratio of 9.13 and a beta of 1.19.

Bentley Systems Announces Dividend

Bentley Systems ( NASDAQ:BSY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.02. Bentley Systems had a return on equity of 38.40% and a net margin of 14.40%. The business had revenue of $314.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $296.37 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Bentley Systems, Incorporated will post 0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 8th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 7th. Bentley Systems’s dividend payout ratio is 39.22%.

Insider Transactions at Bentley Systems

In other Bentley Systems news, insider David R. Shaman sold 6,454 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.05, for a total transaction of $290,752.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 568,799 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,624,394.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Barry J. Bentley sold 50,830 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.51, for a total transaction of $2,160,783.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,594,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $535,381,907.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider David R. Shaman sold 6,454 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.05, for a total value of $290,752.70. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 568,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,624,394.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 295,698 shares of company stock valued at $13,083,953 over the last quarter. 22.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bentley Systems

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Bentley Systems by 43.6% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 757 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bentley Systems by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 11,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $491,000 after buying an additional 271 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. raised its holdings in Bentley Systems by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 3,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Bentley Systems by 42.3% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the period. Finally, Steph & Co. raised its holdings in Bentley Systems by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 5,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the period. 36.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Bentley Systems Company Profile

Bentley Systems, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure engineering software solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers open modeling and open simulation applications for infrastructure design integration, which include MicroStation, OpenRoads, OpenRail, OpenPlant, OpenBuildings, OpenBridge, OpenSite, OpenFlows, STAAD and RAM, SACS, MOSES, AutoPIPE, SITEOPS, CUBE, DYNAMEQ, EMME, and LEGION; and geoprofessional applications for modeling and simulation of near and deep subsurface conditions, including Leapfrog, AGS Workbench, GeoStudio, Imago, MX Deposit, Oasis montaj, PLAXIS, and OpenGround.

