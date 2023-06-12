Short Interest in UOL Group Limited (OTCMKTS:UOLGY) Rises By 435.5%

UOL Group Limited (OTCMKTS:UOLGY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 33,200 shares, an increase of 435.5% from the May 15th total of 6,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 76,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of UOL Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th.

UOL Group Stock Up 0.3 %

UOLGY stock traded up $0.06 on Monday, hitting $19.76. 31,913 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,539. UOL Group has a 1-year low of $16.48 and a 1-year high of $22.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $20.89 and a 200-day moving average of $20.48.

About UOL Group

UOL Group Limited engages in property and hospitality activities in Singapore, the People's Republic of China, the United Kingdom, Australia, Vietnam, Malaysia, Myanmar, and internationally. The company operates through Property Development, Property Investments, Hotel Operations, Investments, Technology Operations, and Management Services segments.

