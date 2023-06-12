Bitcoin Private Achieves Market Cap of $910,556.88 (BTCP)

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded flat against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on June 12th. During the last week, Bitcoin Private has traded 0.5% higher against the dollar. One Bitcoin Private coin can currently be bought for $0.19 or 0.00000700 BTC on major exchanges. Bitcoin Private has a total market capitalization of $910,556.88 and $24.10 worth of Bitcoin Private was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Bitcoin Private alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.96 or 0.00096479 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.30 or 0.00043679 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.15 or 0.00023754 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000829 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000988 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0352 or 0.00000136 BTC.

About Bitcoin Private

Bitcoin Private (CRYPTO:BTCP) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on March 3rd, 2018. Bitcoin Private’s total supply is 22,815,307 coins and its circulating supply is 4,785,761 coins. Bitcoin Private’s official website is btcprivate.org. Bitcoin Private’s official Twitter account is @bitcoinprivate and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Private is https://reddit.com/r/btc_private and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Private (BTCP) is a Bitcoin hard fork with the snapshot happening on February 28th, the fork will consist of a mix between BTC and ZCL.

BTCP will use ZClassic (zk-snarks). This means payments are published on a public blockchain, but the sender, recipient and other transactional metadata remain unidentifiable.”

Bitcoin Private Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Private directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Private should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitcoin Private using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin Private Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin Private and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.