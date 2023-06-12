Short Interest in Wolters Kluwer (OTCMKTS:WTKWY) Expands By 1,700.0%

Wolters Kluwer (OTCMKTS:WTKWY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 14,400 shares, a growth of 1,700.0% from the May 15th total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 106,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Wolters Kluwer Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS WTKWY traded up $1.05 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $122.89. The stock had a trading volume of 3,840 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,426. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The business’s 50 day moving average is $124.32 and its 200-day moving average is $116.22. Wolters Kluwer has a 52 week low of $87.92 and a 52 week high of $135.35.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Wolters Kluwer from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $110.00.

About Wolters Kluwer

Wolters Kluwer N.V. provides professional information, software solutions, and services in the Netherlands, rest of Europe, the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Health; Tax & Accounting; Governance, Risk & Compliance; and Legal & Regulatory.

