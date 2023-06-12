Short Interest in WH Group Limited (OTCMKTS:WHGLY) Expands By 2,191.7%

WH Group Limited (OTCMKTS:WHGLY – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 55,000 shares, a growth of 2,191.7% from the May 15th total of 2,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 182,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Shares of WHGLY stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $10.64. 93,126 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 81,967. WH Group has a 1 year low of $10.06 and a 1 year high of $15.58. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $11.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.64.

WH Group Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the production, wholesale, and retail sale of meat products in China, the United States, Mexico, and Europe. The company operates through Packaged Meats, Pork, and Others segments. It is also involved in the slaughtering, wholesale, and retail sale of fresh and frozen pork; and hog farming activities.

