Short Interest in WH Group Limited (OTCMKTS:WHGLY) Expands By 2,191.7%

WH Group Limited (OTCMKTS:WHGLY – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 55,000 shares, a growth of 2,191.7% from the May 15th total of 2,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 182,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.
WH Group Price Performance
Shares of WHGLY stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $10.64. 93,126 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 81,967. WH Group has a 1 year low of $10.06 and a 1 year high of $15.58. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $11.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.64.
WH Group Company Profile
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on WH Group (WHGLY)
- Can Cardinal Health Fly Higher In 2023?
- DraftKings Stock, Is There Royally Good Upside Ahead?
- Disney Stock Could Double: Return To Historical Performance
- For AI Exposure, Try Global Artificial Intelligence ETF
- 3 Penny Stocks The Insiders Are Buying
Receive News & Ratings for WH Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WH Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.