Wealth Minerals Ltd. (OTCMKTS:WMLLF) Short Interest Update

Wealth Minerals Ltd. (OTCMKTS:WMLLF – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 212,300 shares, an increase of 302.1% from the May 15th total of 52,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 539,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS WMLLF traded down $0.00 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $0.30. 99,500 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 245,877. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.29. Wealth Minerals has a 52 week low of $0.11 and a 52 week high of $0.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $95.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.00 and a beta of 0.90.

Wealth Minerals (OTCMKTS:WMLLF – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 30th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter.

Wealth Minerals Ltd., a junior mineral resource exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada, Chile, Peru, and Mexico. The company primarily explores for lithium, as well as for precious metal and copper deposits. Its flagship property is the 100% owned Atacama project that comprises 144 exploration concessions covering an area of approximately 46,200 hectares located in the Atacama Salar in Region II of Antofagasta, northern Chile.

