WuXi Biologics (Cayman) Inc. (OTCMKTS:WXXWY) Short Interest Update

WuXi Biologics (Cayman) Inc. (OTCMKTS:WXXWY – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 18,800 shares, an increase of 469.7% from the May 15th total of 3,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 127,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
WuXi Biologics (Cayman) Price Performance
Shares of WXXWY stock traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $11.22. The stock had a trading volume of 12,458 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,738. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.69. WuXi Biologics has a 12 month low of $8.70 and a 12 month high of $21.54.
About WuXi Biologics (Cayman)
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on WuXi Biologics (Cayman) (WXXWY)
- Can Cardinal Health Fly Higher In 2023?
- DraftKings Stock, Is There Royally Good Upside Ahead?
- Disney Stock Could Double: Return To Historical Performance
- For AI Exposure, Try Global Artificial Intelligence ETF
- 3 Penny Stocks The Insiders Are Buying
Receive News & Ratings for WuXi Biologics (Cayman) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WuXi Biologics (Cayman) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.