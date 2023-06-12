WuXi Biologics (Cayman) Inc. (OTCMKTS:WXXWY) Short Interest Update

WuXi Biologics (Cayman) Inc. (OTCMKTS:WXXWY – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 18,800 shares, an increase of 469.7% from the May 15th total of 3,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 127,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

WuXi Biologics (Cayman) Price Performance

Shares of WXXWY stock traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $11.22. The stock had a trading volume of 12,458 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,738. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.69. WuXi Biologics has a 12 month low of $8.70 and a 12 month high of $21.54.

About WuXi Biologics (Cayman)

Wuxi Biologics (Cayman), Inc is an investment holding company, which engages in the discovery, development and manufacture of biologics services. Its services include testing; clinical drug substance cGMP manufacture; commercial drug substance cGMP manufacture; drug product cGMP fill and finish; antibody drug conjugates; regulatory affairs; and technologies and platforms.

