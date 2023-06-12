Vossloh AG (OTCMKTS:VOSSF) Short Interest Update

Vossloh AG (OTCMKTS:VOSSFGet Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a growth of 400.0% from the May 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.0 days.

OTCMKTS:VOSSF remained flat at $51.25 during midday trading on Monday. 10 shares of the company were exchanged. The business has a 50 day moving average of $53.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.01. Vossloh has a 52 week low of $54.31 and a 52 week high of $54.31.

Vossloh AG engages in the provision of rail fastening and switch systems. It also offers services related to rail maintenance. It operates through the following divisions: Core Components, Customized Modules, and Lifecycle Solutions. The Core Components division manufactures standardized products for rail infrastructure.

