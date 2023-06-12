Valeo SE (OTCMKTS:VLEEY) Short Interest Update

Valeo SE (OTCMKTS:VLEEY – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,300 shares, an increase of 562.5% from the May 15th total of 800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 22,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Valeo from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.25.

Valeo Stock Up 1.4 %

OTCMKTS:VLEEY traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $11.33. 16,835 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,346. Valeo has a 1 year low of $7.32 and a 1 year high of $11.58. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

Valeo Company Profile

Valeo SE is engaged in the design, production, and sale of components, integrated systems, and modules for the automobile industry. It operates through following business segments: Powertrain Systems, Thermal Systems, Comfort and Driving Assistance Systems and Visibility Systems. The Powertrain Systems segment deals with electrical, transmission, engine management, air management, and hybrid/electric vehicle systems.

