Yue Yuen Industrial (Holdings) Limited (OTCMKTS:YUEIY) Short Interest Up 1,575.0% in May

Yue Yuen Industrial (Holdings) Limited (OTCMKTS:YUEIY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,700 shares, a growth of 1,575.0% from the May 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 12,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Yue Yuen Industrial Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:YUEIY traded down $0.03 on Monday, reaching $6.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 531 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,119. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.17. Yue Yuen Industrial has a 52-week low of $5.01 and a 52-week high of $8.43.

Yue Yuen Industrial Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be paid a $0.3959 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a yield of 8.9%. This is a boost from Yue Yuen Industrial’s previous dividend of $0.22.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

About Yue Yuen Industrial

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Yue Yuen Industrial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 16th.

Yue Yuen Industrial (Holdings) Limited, an investment holding company, engages in manufacturing, marketing, and retailing athletic footwear, athletic leisure footwear, and casual and outdoor footwear in the People's Republic of China, rest of Asia, the United States, Europe, and internationally.

