Yangzijiang Financial Holding Ltd. (OTCMKTS:YNGFF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Yangzijiang Financial Holding Ltd. (OTCMKTS:YNGFF – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,300 shares, a drop of 98.7% from the May 15th total of 173,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.6 days.

Yangzijiang Financial Price Performance

YNGFF remained flat at $0.25 during trading on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.25 and its 200 day moving average is $0.22. Yangzijiang Financial has a fifty-two week low of $0.22 and a fifty-two week high of $0.27.

Yangzijiang Financial Company Profile

Yangzijiang Financial Holding Ltd provides micro-financing, debt investments, and other investments. The company is based in Jingjiang, China. Yangzijiang Financial Holding Ltd.(SGX:YF8) operates independently of Yangzijiang Shipbuilding (Holdings) Ltd. as of June 2, 2022.

