Vycor Medical, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VYCO) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Vycor Medical, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VYCO – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 99.3% from the May 15th total of 13,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Vycor Medical Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS VYCO remained flat at $0.09 during trading hours on Monday. The company had a trading volume of 150 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,529. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.09. Vycor Medical has a 12-month low of $0.07 and a 12-month high of $0.15.
Vycor Medical Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Vycor Medical (VYCO)
- Can Cardinal Health Fly Higher In 2023?
- DraftKings Stock, Is There Royally Good Upside Ahead?
- Disney Stock Could Double: Return To Historical Performance
- For AI Exposure, Try Global Artificial Intelligence ETF
- 3 Penny Stocks The Insiders Are Buying
Receive News & Ratings for Vycor Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vycor Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.