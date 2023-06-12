Short Interest in Yamato Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:YATRY) Grows By 200.0%

Yamato Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:YATRY – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a growth of 200.0% from the May 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.
Yamato Price Performance
YATRY stock remained flat at $17.70 during midday trading on Monday. Yamato has a twelve month low of $14.40 and a twelve month high of $18.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $17.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.16.
About Yamato
