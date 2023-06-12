Western Uranium & Vanadium Corp. (OTCMKTS:WSTRF) Short Interest Update

Western Uranium & Vanadium Corp. (OTCMKTS:WSTRF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decline of 98.1% from the May 15th total of 16,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 38,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Western Uranium & Vanadium Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:WSTRF traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $0.79. 26,113 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 39,361. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.80. Western Uranium & Vanadium has a one year low of $0.64 and a one year high of $1.53.

Western Uranium & Vanadium (OTCMKTS:WSTRF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 17th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. Western Uranium & Vanadium had a negative return on equity of 2.19% and a negative net margin of 8.18%. The business had revenue of $0.25 million during the quarter.

Western Uranium & Vanadium Company Profile

Western Uranium & Vanadium Corp. engages in exploring, developing, mining, and production of uranium and vanadium resource properties in the United States. The company holds interests in the San Rafael uranium project located in Emery County, Utah; the Sunday Mine Complex situated in western San Miguel County, Colorado; the Van 4 mine located in western Montrose County, Colorado; the Sage mine project situated in San Juan County, Utah, and San Miguel County, Colorado; and the Dunn Project located in San Juan County, Utah.

