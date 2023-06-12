Short Interest in Vinci SA (OTCMKTS:VCISY) Rises By 217.1%

Vinci SA (OTCMKTS:VCISY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 22,200 shares, an increase of 217.1% from the May 15th total of 7,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 85,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Vinci Price Performance

VCISY traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $28.83. The stock had a trading volume of 383,459 shares, compared to its average volume of 67,746. The business has a fifty day moving average of $29.54 and a 200 day moving average of $28.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Vinci has a 1 year low of $19.54 and a 1 year high of $31.06.

Get Vinci alerts:

Vinci Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 24th were issued a dividend of $0.628 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 21st. This is an increase from Vinci’s previous dividend of $0.17. This represents a dividend yield of 2.68%.

Vinci Company Profile

VINCI SA engages in the design, building, finance and management of facilities for transport systems, public and private buildings and urban development and water, energy and communication networks. The firm operates through the following business segments: Concessions, Energy, and Construction. The Concessions segment develops and operates motorway, transport infrastructures, and public facility concessions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vinci Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vinci and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.